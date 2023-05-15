Communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Twum-Barima, has criticised the “negligent” parents of the victims of the Bortianor-Faana boat disaster.

To him, although government is partly to blame for the tragic incident, negligence on the part of the parents led to the demise of the nine schoolchildren.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he slammed the assembly for not mobilising protective jackets for residents despite knowing the situation.

“How on earth can a mother say her one year or one and half years or two years old boy or girl was on a canoe? Where were you?” he quizzed

“The typical Ghanaian is reactive and not proactive. We wait for incidents to occur before we react. That is Ghana for you. We only react but we do not put in measures to prevent tragic incidents,” he said.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre South, Collins Adomako-Mensah, also appealed to parents to make the safety of their wards a priority.

“We are pleading with parents to keep a close eye on their children.”

Meanwhile, the burial service of the nine children who drowned at Faana, a suburb of Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, has been held.

The mass burial of the victims followed the service held on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The deceased were returning home from school at Wiaboman, a community near Dansoman when the boat capsised.

According to reports, none of them was wearing a life jacket.

The deceased were buried at Chokome near Bortianor in Accra.