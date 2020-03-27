United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for coronavirus and has taken to social media to confirm the news in a short video.

In a video fast-circulating on social media, the Prime Ministers said he will continue to lead his technical team via technology to fight the coronavirus though he has self-isolated.

His words captured in the video were:

I have developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that’s to say, i have temperature and a mild cough and on the advise of the Chief Medical Officer, i have taken a test that has come out positive so i am working from home and self-isolating and that’s the right thing to do.

But, be in no doubt that. i can continue, thanks to technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the fight back against the coronavirus.

I wanna thank whoever is involved, especially the NHS, the police, socialcare workers, teachers, the national effort and every public member who is volunteering to take part in the fight against it.

We will get through it and the way is by applying the measures we have heard so much about. The more we comply, the faster our country will pass through the epidemic and bounce back.

Work from home so we stopped the epidemic, that is the way, protect the NHS and save lives by staying at home.