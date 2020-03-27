Founder and Leader of International God’s Way Church has reacted to a video circulating on social media suggesting he was jamming to King Promise’s ‘Bra’ with his side chick.

The video circulating on social media and sighted by Adomonline.com saw Angel Obinim, as he is popularly called, dancing with a lady believed to be his side chick.

But, reacting to the video, Angel Obinim said the lady he was seen dancing with in the video is rather his daughter born out of wedlock and not his ‘side chick’ as reported by the media.

He revealed the lady’s name as Grace Obinim.

Expressing shock that Ghanaians could peddle such falsehood, Angel Obinim queried if parents were no longer allowed to dance with their children.

“So parents cannot dance with their kids anymore?” he asked.

