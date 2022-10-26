President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent congratulatory messages to the new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak was elected after Liz Truss’ resignation last week after 45 days in office.

Her resignation comes after a key minister quit and Tory MPs rebelled in a chaotic parliamentary vote.

Ms Truss was elected by the Tory membership in September, but she lost authority after series of U-turns.

In a post on his official Twitter page, President Akufo-Addo was optimistic that Mr Sunak’s tenure in office will see stronger bonds between Ghana and the UK.

“Warm congratulations to Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak, MP, on becoming the 57th British Prime Minister in this difficult period of his country’s and the world’s fortunes.

“I am hopeful that his tenure of office will strengthen and deepen even further the ties of co-operation, collaboration and friendship between Ghana and Great Britain, and provide us with the platform to create progress and prosperity for our respective peoples,” he tweeted.

Born of Indian descent, he will be the UK’s first British Asian prime minister and the youngest in recent history.

His father, Yashvir, was born in Kenya and his mother, Usha, was born in Tanzania following which they migrated to the UK in the 1960s.