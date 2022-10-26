President Akufo-Addo says the government is close to having a programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The President said negotiations are nearing completion.

According to him, this will have a major impact on the Ghanaian economy.

President Akufo-Addo at a stakeholder engagement on moves to revive the economy on Tuesday, called for the support of all.

“We are talking and, hopefully, concluding soon. These important negotiations that we are going to have will have a positive impact on the Ghanaian economy in the months immediately ahead”, he said.

In a related development, the President will on Wednesday, October 26, meet the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Association of Market Women at the Jubilee House.

The Akufo-Addo led government is seeking a US$ 3 billion bailout from the Bretton Woods Institution after months of struggle with the economy and a cost of living crisis.

The Ministry of Finance has said government and the IMF have reached a clear path towards the final details of a programme with the goal of reaching a Staff-Level Agreement by the end of 2022.

This follows meetings between the Government and the IMF advancing negotiations towards a Fund-supported Programme in Washington (D.C) on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.