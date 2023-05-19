Black Sherif’s mother, Aisha, recently shared her emotional experience during the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) where her son won the Artiste of the Year award.

In an interview with Zionfelix on a YouTube Channel, Aisha revealed her skepticism and anxiety about the outcome, which caused physical discomfort and led her to momentarily turn away from the television screen.

She explained that the anticipation and uneasiness of the event resulted in a stomach upset due to the suspense surrounding the announcement of the Artiste of the Year.

Uncertain about her son’s chances of winning, she temporarily averted her gaze from the TV screen.

“I was feeling uneasy and had a stomach upset, so I had to turn away from the TV. But when Okraku said, ‘when a man works hard, God praises him,’ I regained hope. Based on that proverbial statement, I realized the award was going to Sherif,” she said.

Aisha expressed her relief and gratitude for the support they received from their hometown, Konongo Odumase. “Where I stay is not a family house, but those around really supported us to make noise. We didn’t even sleep that day,” she added.

She also acknowledged the overwhelming love shown by the people of Konongo Odumase, stating, “Konongo Odumase people have really shown love.”

