This year’s edition of Adom Ena Pa Ye ended with participants all-smiles as they walked away with goodies in celebration of Mothers’ Day.

Deviating from the usual ritual, the Adom brands of the Multimedia Group – Adom TV, Asempa FM and Adom FM sought to celebrate adoptive mothers, a category usually sidelined.

In partnership with Frytol Vegetable Oil and Fortune Rice, seven lucky adoptive mothers were celebrated in a ceremony that attracted audience participation on Sunday 14th May 2023 at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The lucky winners were selected after a review of hundreds of entries of candidates wishing to appreciate their mothers in an unconventional way.

Fourteen were selected by a panel of in-house judges and put forward for public voting across the channels’ social media handles.

Seven finalists were given the lifetime opportunity of preparing a meal for their mothers in the “Cook for Mum” session held on Friday 12th May 2023 at the Adom car park ,Kokomlemle.

Smiles abound at the venue when participants had to race between making irresistible meals for their parents and beating other contestants.

The participants included Ivonne Esther Ayeh from Abeka who represented her mother, Victoria Yawa Ayeh.

Also included was Rose Kumador from Tantra Hill and her mother, Mrs Vida Beloe.

Celestina Nusenu from Russia appreciated her mother Victoria Mana Azaletey, as well as Faustina Forson and her mother Phillis Gyamfi and Abigail Gbeku, Nsawam and her mother Gifty Laryea.

Males were not left out. Two dedicated sons, Ibrahim Razak and Ebenezer Owusu joined in to make the Mothers’ Day celebration worthwhile for their guardians, Marian Mohammed and Joyce Kissi respectively.

Afterwards they were treated to an amazing experience featuring musical performances from Moses OK, Oheneba Kissi, Ampofo Adjei band and the VGMA24 Gospel Artiste of the Year, Piesie Esther in a great ambiance of lights, décor, buffet food spread, and assorted beverages from Pepsi, the official beverage sponsor.

The special mothers did not walk away empty handed, as they were gifted aspiration prizes from the sponsors which included six yards Kente from Sarvida Bonwire Kente and cooking utensils from Right Best Right,

Also, fabrics and paraphernalia from ATL, Hampers from Access Bank, Frytol Vegetable Cooking Oil and Fortune rice hampers, products from ONGA, Chocho Body wash, OBA, Ellys Detergent, among others were up for grabs.

Check out more photos below: