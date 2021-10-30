Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif and Nigeria’s Burna Boy, have released a snippet of their collaboration for the ‘Second Sermon’ monster hit.

It can be recalled that Burna Boy was earlier captured on social media happily jamming to the ‘Second Sermon’ hit.

Well, it turns out the Grammy award-winning artiste did not only vibe to the song but also did not hesitate to put a verse on it.

As anticipated by fans, Black Sherif on October 29, 2021, confirmed Burna Boy’s remix to his song as he shares a teaser of it on social media.

Black Sherif is, without a doubt, the breakout artiste of 2021. His hit songs First and Second Sermon have become the street anthem for fans.