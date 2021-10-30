Students of the University of Ghana’s Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls clashed on Friday over the delay in announcing the Students Representative Council (SRC) election results.

They pelted stones and broken bottles at each other following delays in announcing the winner.

Both groups of students massed up in front of the UG SRC office and chanted ‘Jama songs’ with only a few students forming a barrier between the two.’

Eventually, the two groups clashed violently throwing objects at each other.

In a video circulating on social media, personnel from the Ghana Police Service could be seen at the scene trying to bring calm.

The presidential election was being keenly contested between Prince Asumadu and Amos Ofosu, both third-year students and heavily backed by both the governing New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.

The first round of the election returned no winner for the Presidential race between the two candidates.

The election was held partly in person and online due to the modular system of learning adopted by the University after the Covid-19 pandemic.