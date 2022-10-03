Musician, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known professionally as Black Sherif, has released the cover art for his debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was’.

Taking to his Twitter handle to share the artwork, the ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker intimated that it took everything he has to give life to his yet-to-be-released 14 track album, and hopes that Ghanaians and the world at large would experience the album the way he meant it to be.

It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for.

There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to. My debut album, “The Villain I Never Was”.

Available on all stores on 06-10-2022.

‘The Villain I Never Was’ will be released on all digital platforms on October 6, 2022.

This announcement comes a week after he released ‘Soja’, a song which seems to chronicle his struggle with fame and the burden of high expectations.

