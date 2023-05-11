The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has suffered another blow as a level 200 student is confirmed dead.

Crispin Dari Ngmensum from the faculty of Geography and Rural Development passed on yesterday, May 10, after an undisclosed ailment.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t return from the two weeks break.

In a press statement issued by the Geography Students Association Committee announcing his demise, it said Crispin was not just a student but a good friend to all as well.

Details of his funeral and memorial service will be announced shortly.

Crispin becomes the sixth known student to pass on since the year began, and the third deceased in the last one month.

His demise comes after Edmond Asirifi Marfo, a final year business student succumbed to kidney failure.

RELATED

Find attached press statement below: