A second year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has died on the school’s campus.

The Industrial Art student, identified simply as Kelly, died after falling off the fourth floor of Ultimate Hostel, formerly Evandy Hostel.

This was contained in a post on the school’s official website on Friday evening.

A level 200 male Industrial Art student of KNUST has been confirmed dead after falling from the fourth floor of Ultimate hostel, former [Evandy – Bomso]



The sad incident happened when he made an attempt to move from a balcony to the next 💔💔 — 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐧𝐮𝐬𝐭 (@VOICE_of_KNUST) February 17, 2023

Per the information, the young man attempted entering a colleague’s room from another room through the balcony.

It is believed that he slipped and fell in the process.

Videos shared online captured him lying unconscious in a pool of blood with no attempts to resuscitate him.

He was reportedly rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.