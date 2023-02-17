Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage is expanding her creativity – moving from the world of music to film.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old singer revealed that she is making her acting debut in the new film ‘Water and Garri’.

The film seemingly takes its name from her 2021 EP.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Tiwa Savage revealed that she co-directed the movie with popular Nigerian director, Meji Alabi.

Sharing some snaps of her on set she wrote “this is about to be an ICONIC moment. My first calling and co-directing debut with the GOAT @meji Alabi.”

Meanwhile, according to Screen Daily, ‘Water and Garri’ shows Tiwa’s character, Aisha, a fashion designer in the US, returns home to confront her guilt.

The film, the website revealed, was shot in Cape Coast, in the Central Region of Ghana and produced by the African production company Unbound Studios and its subsidiary JM Films.

Filming has already been wrapped.

Speaking to Screen Daily, Tiwa Savage said that she was ecstatic to be on the project which has been a dream of hers for a number of years.

“Performing as Aisha allowed me to be totally vulnerable and pushed me to express myself in a way that I’ve never done before. It was an honour to share my debut as an actress with Meji whilst filming on the African continent with a cast and crew that I have immense admiration and respect for.”

Co-director Meji Alabi also told the site that “It’s (Water and Garri) such an exciting story and Tiwa nailed her debut as a lead actress amongst an incredible supporting cast. Looking forward to sharing this film with the world.”