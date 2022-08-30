Ghanaian highlife singer, Ronald Kweku Dei Appiah, known in showbiz circles as Bisa Kdei, is set to celebrate his 10 years in the music industry.

The award winning artiste expressed great excitement considering how far he has come in the industry.

“It is a great feeling to stage this concert in the UK as I celebrate 10 years of doing music, I want to urge my fans to come out in their numbers to support me,” he said.

Bisa appreciated his fans for their support saying “I appreciate my fans who played a vital role in my success story as a musician. The November concert will be remembered dearly.”

The Odo Carpenter hit maker further indicated that the concert will be held in the UK and Ghana respectively.

“I will organize another concert in Ghana after that of the UK to celebrate my success,” Bisa noted.

The UK concert is scheduled to come off in London, Indigo at The O2, on November 18, 2022.

This, he stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.

