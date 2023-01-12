Popular Kumawood actor, Big Akwes, known in private life as Akwasi Asamoah has caused a big stir on social media.

The actor, in a TikTok video, was peeved about how he looked and lamented that he was not handsome at all.

Big Akwes seemed to be suffering from alopecia as a large part of the top of his head was completely bald.

A few hairs were still present at the corners of his head. The look has always been Big Akwes’ trade mark appearance but it seemed he no longer found it appealing.

He lamented bitterly about the look saying he was not handsome at all. Some netizens felt Big Akwes was only fishing for pity compliments and hilariously agreed with his assertion. Some felt his hairstyle was not helping him much.

Big Akwes is known for his funny antics, and from the comments he made at the end of the video, it seemed he only made it for humorous purposes.

