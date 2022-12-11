President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to join his counterparts in Washington D.C. next week for the US-Africa Leaders Summit.

President of the United States, Joe Biden, is hosting leaders from African countries starting December 13, 2022.

According to the US States Department, the Summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa. It will also underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increase cooperation on shared global priorities.

Speaking on what motivated this diplomatic gesture, US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, said on JoyNews’ Foreign Affairs that, “indeed Africa is just very important to the United States and the United States President and it is a wonderful opportunity to talk about issues of mutual concern, the climate, global security, democracy and of course economic progress, and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and preparation for any other pandemic that might come.”

Touching on what possibly the Ghanaian leader might be up to when he shows up for the conference, the Ambassador disclosed that, “there is a youth and diaspora summit, and President Akufo-Addo is going to play a big role in that. Again, the year of return and the role of diaspora in both countries, I think it is very important. There is a function on peace and security and West African Security will be important for that.

“On the second day, there’s a whole business day…and then there will be deals that feature in that and then the third day is the actual summit and again Ghana is very important. So I know President Akufo- Addo will have very important things to say.”

The US- Africa Leaders Summit is also expected to provide ample opportunity for all participating leaders and their countries to amplify diaspora ties, while promoting education and youth leadership.