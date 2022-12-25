Famous personalities graced the 2022 edition of Bhim Concert by the Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla.

The Gidigba hit musician successfully organised his annual show on Friday, December 23, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, Togolese footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, and other famous faces graced the event.

The GRAMMY-nominated singer Rocky Dawuni and the actress Ama K. Abebrese were also spotted having fun.

Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, MzVee, Mr Drew, Tiny, Darkovibes, Jamaican musician Busy Signal and South Africa’s Costa Titch performed at the 2022 edition of Stonebwoy’s concert.

The Bhim Concert, which came off on Friday, December 23, came to a close after 4:00 am on Saturday.

