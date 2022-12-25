The governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) says its National Executive Council (NEC) has not agreed on any conclusive timelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 general election.

Some online portals had reported that the NPP’s NEC at it’s last meeting on Friday 23rd November, 2022 settled on November 2023 to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

But the NPP in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the “publication is therefore untrue and misleading.”

The statement disclosed that: “The meeting could not conclude discussions on some proposed dates for the conduct of the primaries. Consequently, the National Council resolved to defer decision on the matter to allow for further stakeholder engagements in the interest of the party.

“It is thus expected that at its next meeting, the National Council may revisit this subject matter and hopefully take a definitive decision regarding the timelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.”

The party said as and when these decisions are taken, it will definitely communicate same to all its members, stakeholders and the general public adding that “Until then, the publication is misleading and should be treated as such.”

Read full statement:

The attention of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been drawn to publications on some online media portals on the above headline.

The party wishes to, by this statement, set the records straight on the matter.

To start with, contrary to the claims made in the publication, the National Council of the NPP, at its last meeting, has NOT agreed on any conclusive timelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The publication is therefore untrue and misleading.

The meeting could not conclude discussions on some proposed dates for the conduct of the primaries. Consequently, the National Council resolved to defer decision on the matter to allow for further stakeholder engagements in the interest of the party.

It is thus expected that at its next meeting, the National Council may revisit this subject matter and hopefully take a definitive decision regarding the timelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

As and when these decisions are taken, the Party will definitely communicate same to all its members, stakeholders and the general public. Until then, the publication referenced above is misleading and should be treated as such.

…Signed…

JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG

GENERAL SECRETARY