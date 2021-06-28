Assembly Members at Akwasa and New Weija East Electoral areas in the Ga South Municipality are calling on the government to, as a matter of urgency, help address the perennial flooding in the area as the rainy season begins.

Residents at the Block Factory, SCC, Broadcasting all the way to parts of the Weija Old Barrier and its environs have been victims of perennial flooding as a result of drainage systems in the area with several displaced and properties destroyed annually.

Speaking on the Beyi W’ano segment of Adom 106.3 FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday, Assemblyman for Akwasa, Yaw Atamfuri, said all attempts to get the attention of relevant authorities over the years have proven futile.

Until last year when a contract was awarded for waterways to be created, Mr Atamfuri explained there have been times the assembly had to mobilise its own resources to desilt gutters coupled with occasional support from the urban roads.

He said the contractor was now mobilising resources and was yet to commence work but another big hurdle is a Ghana Water Company pipeline close to the gutter line which needs to be relocated.

Despite notices served the company, Mr Atamfuri said they were yet to take any action regarding the relocation of the pipeline to pave way for work to begin.

Assemblywoman for Weija East, Grace Ntiamoah, who also spoke on the show, complained of similar issues affecting her people.

The duo has therefore appealed to the government to treat the matter as urgent to bring a lasting solution.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has predicted that more floods will hit Ghana’s major cities of Accra and Kumasi during this year’s rainy season.