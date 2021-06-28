Asante Kotoko head coach, Mariano Barreto, has insisted his side will keep fighting for the title till the end of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat to their sworn rivals, Hearts of Oak in a title decider fixture on Sunday.

Daniel Afriyie scored the only goal of the game in the second half of the game to extend Hearts of Oak’s points to 59.

The Phobians’ last three games are against Ebusua Dwarfs, Liberty Professionals and WAFA while Kotoko will have to face King Faisal, Bechem United and Elmina Sharks.

Hearts of Oak need six points from the remaining games to be able to end their 12 years trophyless jinx but Kotoko will need to win all their remaining matches and still hope Hearts of Oak drop points in at least two of their remaining three games to stand any chance of winning the title.

READ ALSO

After the defeat, the Portuguese boss says their title hopes are still alive despite the slim defeat.

“We made one mistake in the match and we conceded the goal. We had a great chance with [Augustine] Okrah, easy but we didn’t make it (score),” he said.

“So if you don’t make the goals (score), you accept the result. Congratulations to Hearts.

”But I award (praise) my players. They fought, they made everything.

“In the end, we have to wait till the end of the league,” he added.