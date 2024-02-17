The Founder and Leader of Bethel Prayer Ministry in Kumasi, Prophetess Vida Osei Mensah, has demonstrated remarkable compassion and generosity by spearheading the renovation of the MBU Annex ward at the Mother and Baby Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

In addition to this significant effort, Prophetess Mensah also made a substantial contribution of GH₵10,000 to support Asantehene’s initiative aimed at improving the hospital’s facilities.

Prophetess Mensah’s commitment to serving her community and uplifting the lives of others was evident as she personally oversaw the renovation project at KATH.

Her dedication to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families reflects her deep-rooted belief in the importance of giving back when one is blessed by God.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the hospital management, the Director of Human Services at KATH commended Prophetess Mensah for her benevolent gesture, which has significantly enhanced the environment and facilities at the MBU Annex ward.

Patients at the ward, overwhelmed with joy, extended their heartfelt appreciation to Prophetess Mensah for her kindness and generosity.

Prophetess Vida Osei Mensah’s philanthropic efforts serve as an inspiring example of the positive impact individuals can have when they selflessly dedicate themselves to improving the lives of others.

Her actions not only contribute to the well-being of patients at KATH but also serve as a beacon of hope and compassion for the entire community.