Multiple award-winning media personality, Berlinda Addardey, popularly known in showbiz circles as Berla Mundi, has landed a 15-month ambassadorial deal with a fast-growing furniture company named, DOGTAS EXCLUSIVE.

Doğtaş is a Turkish furniture industry with a wide range of products from seating groups to dining room furniture, child and teenager room furniture, bedroom furniture, the first Medical Grade CE-certified mattresses in Turkey, and unique designs developed at international quality standards.



Berla Mundi, who could not hide her enthusiasm after signing the ambassadorial deal with DOGTAS, said:



“I walked into DOGTAS and I was blown away by the quality of furniture that I found in here and to eventually find out that I am going to represent the brand, I am very excited. I am looking forward to this very exciting journey.”



Speaking on why she decided to accept the ambassadorial deal, Berla Mundi indicated that, “my brand stands for longevity, quality and integrity and once I am collaborating with a brand that stands for similar values, then you know exactly what you are getting, value for money: DOGTAS is the brand for you.”



Berla Mundi, who has over three million followers on social media, also assured customers and potential customers of DOGTAS Exclusive to expect the very best from DOGTAS, because they do not only offer quality to their customers but class, with regard to transforming their homes, workplace and offices into a first-class spot irrespective of their budget.

Berla Mundi looks forward to making an impact at DOGTAS Exclusive by driving more sales for the brand.

In an interview with the CEO of Dogtas Exclusive, Mr. Rabih Ferri, indicated that Dogtas is proud to have Berla as the brand ambassador following her diligent lifestyle led over the years.

“Berla is a decent lady in the media space who brings class to herself and Dogtas and we are proud to have her for the next 15 months subject to renewal upon mutual agreement.”



Mr. Ferri also indicated that, preparations are underway by Hi- Lynks Communication Ltd ( a Ghanaian marketing communication company) for the grand opening of Dogtas Exclusive on the 7th of October, 2022 at Manet Junction.

