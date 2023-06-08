Executive Chairman of Berekum Chelsea, Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah, says they are aiming to finish the season in a respectable position ahead of their game against Hearts of Oak.

The Blues will host the Phobians in the final game of the season at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak must win to keep their chances of survival intact. The recent appaling run has seen them drop to the 11th position with 45 points.

However, Nana Kwame Nketiah says the game against the Rainbow Club is really important and they are desperate to bang all three points regardless of what will happen.

“For us, we don’t have any problem with regards to the relegation battle, we just want a respectable position,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite.

“Our game against Hearts of Oak is important to us, it will give us a respectable position on the log if we win.”

“We’d like to beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday,” he added.

The game is scheduled for 1500GMT.

