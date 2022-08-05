Photos of actress Benedicta Gafah. Credit: empress_dictabee
Beautiful Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has flaunted her beauty and sense of style in new photos on Instagram, and fans loved her glamorous look.

The actress shared several photos in a stunning dress with a high slash for the gram.

Sharing the first images, the actress said: ”Do whatever makes you happy; the days aren’t coming back.”