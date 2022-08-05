The national executive of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi for openly endorsing one of the party’s presidential aspirants.

In a press statement on Friday, August 5, 2022, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said following a video in circulation on social media, in which Antwi Boasiako is seen openly endorsing one of the party’s presidential hopefuls, he (Kodua) “extended an invitation to him, and engaged him on the need for officers of the party at all levels, to desist from such conduct.”

He said the party’s Code of Conduct provides in Section 1 (f) that: “Members, supporters, sympathizers of the Party at all levels shall desist from using their public office or portfolio within or outside the party to promote the interest of any prospective presidential or parliamentary candidate in order to gain unfair political advantage.”

Mr Kodua said in obedience to the party’s Constitution and the Code of Conduct, all National, Regional, and Constituency Executives of the party have been cautioned to refrain from either endorsing or openly campaigning for any presidential or parliamentary aspirant.

For him, until the party duly opens nominations for presidential and parliamentary primaries, all prospective presidential and parliamentary aspirants are to desist from all forms of campaign activities including mounting of billboards and holding meetings with Party executives as that would be in breach of the Code of Conduct.

The attention of National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been drawn to a video in circulation, in which Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Party, openly endorsed one of the party’s presidential hopefuls.

The General Secretary subsequently extended an invitation to Mr. Antwi-Boasiako, and engaged him on the need for officers of the party at all levels, to desist from such conduct.

It would be recalled that the National Council of the Party, on July 27, 2021, issued a Code of Conduct for the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

In line with Articles 2(3) and 2(4) of the Party’s Constitution, the Code of Conduct seeks to foster the spirit of healthy intra-party contests by guaranteeing equal opportunity for all stakeholders.

For emphasis, the Code of Conduct provides in Section 1 (f) that: “Members, supporters, sympathizers of the Party at all levels shall desist from using their public office or portfolio within or outside the party to promote the interest of any prospective presidential or parliamentary candidate in order to gain unfair political advantage.

In obedience to the Party’s Constitution and the Code of Conduct, herein, all National, Regional, and Constituency Executives of the Party are once again cautioned to refrain from either endorsing or openly campaigning for any presidential or parliamentary aspirant.

Equally, until the Party duly opens nominations for presidential and parliamentary primaries, all prospective presidential and parliamentary aspirants are to desist from all forms of campaign activities including mounting of billboards and holding meetings with Party executives as that would be in breach of the Code of Conduct.

Failure to comply with this directive, may lead to huge consequences and sanctions against such offending officer, member or prospective aspirant in line with the grievance procedures stipulated in the Code of Conduct.

It is worthy of note that the institution of these disciplinary measures is to avert the menace of internal Party wrangling, and factionalism, which usually arise when Party executives openly declare support for aspirants, thereby dividing the Party front in the lead-up to general elections.

It is also intended to avoid the repetition of the electoral misfortunes of our tradition in the 1979 and 2008 general elections which were linked to Party officials openly leading the campaign of aspirants.

There is no gainsaying that the NPP’s quest to winning a historic third consecutive general election (breaking the eight) cannot be achieved if Party executives are allowed to flagrantly disregard directives meant to achieve the conduct of free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections.

The National Officers of the Party are, therefore, committed to enforcing to the latter, the Code of Conduct for the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries, which has been attached to this statement.

Thank you for your anticipated cooperation in the interest of our Party and tradition.