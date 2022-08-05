President Akufo-Addo says his government will resist any attempt by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review the Free Senior High School programme and other social intervention policies ahead of the second round of talks for a bailout.

This, he explained, is because the flagship programmes “are the heart of government works over the last five years.”

“We have made it clear to everybody that they [government’s flagship programmes] are nonnegotiable in terms of our public expenditure,” he assured.

Speaking in an interview on GBC’s URA radio in Bolgatanga while on a tour in the Upper East Region, the President also referred to a comment passed by the Country Director of the IMF,… that “they cannot see how an important social intervention can be sacrificed to have a programme with them” to buttress his point.

“I agree in the same direction and I am very confident that these programmes, especially, FSHS and TVET .. will be intact,” he added.

Following government’s application to the IMF for a bailout, there have been calls for a review of the Free SHS to address the funding challenges.

But President Akufo-Addo has opposed such calls stressing that the Free Senior High School policy would not be reviewed despite the current economic crisis in the country.

He said that the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine invasion on the world economy would not deter the government from providing free quality education at the basic and secondary school levels.

Meanwhile, this IMF intervention will be the 17th if the ongoing discussions result in a programme but President Akufo-Addo is optimistic the structure in place may help the country avoid another programme in the future.