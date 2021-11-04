Actress Benedicta Gafah has left her fans and followers with gapped mouths and causing traffic online as she posts a new photo of herself on her official Instagram page.

In the new photo of the actress, she was spotted wearing a bodycon dress with her assets facing the camera.

The pretty actress was standing in what looked like a plush apartment when she posed for the camera to capture the moment for her fans.

READ:

After posting the photo, she captioned it with a cryptic message to her critics who were copying what she was doing.

“First they’ll complain about whatever you do, then they’ll copy. Just do you, the society will adjust.”