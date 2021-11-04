An occupational safety and health expert has expressed disappointment in the failure to apply laws governing the country’s roads.

Ing. Thomas Bismark Boakye believes there has not been any change in the approach towards acceptable road safety measures in the country.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s morning programme, ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’, the road safety expert said institutions such as National Road Safety Authority, Transport Ministry and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority have failed to act to reduce carnages on the roads.

Ing. Boakye was responding to the recent carnage on the roads, especially in the Ashanti Region where four fatal accidents have claimed 28 lives, with a number of injuries recorded.

He is worried about the poor public attitude towards holding drivers responsible in their operations.

The safety expert is of the view disaster support management institutions have also been neglected for far too long, especially in effective training.

He expects retooling of road safety campaigners to efficiently discharge their duties.

