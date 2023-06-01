Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson, pollster and Chief Editor of the Dispatch newspaper, has emphasized that the upcoming bye-election in Assin-North will not result in an easy victory for either the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Ephson believes that the candidates put forward by both parties to the Electoral Commission (EC) will significantly influence the outcome of the bye-election.

During an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, Ephson highlighted the unique dynamics of Assin-North, stating, “Unlike Kumawu, Assin-North is a stronghold for both parties. Effective analysis can be made when both parties present their candidates to the Electoral Commission.”

Ephson also shed light on the potential impact of James Gyakye Quayson, the former MP who seeks to run again.

If Gyakye Quayson becomes a candidate, Ephson noted that the NPP might leverage his criminal charges during the campaign, while the NDC could argue that he is innocent until proven guilty.

“The former MP, James Gyakye, wants to contest again. If that happens, obviously the NPP will use his criminal charges to their advantage during campaigns, and the NDC will also assert the presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” explained Ephson.

The Electoral Commission has scheduled the by-election for June 27, 2022. James Gyakye Quayson has officially declared his intention to participate in the by-election as the NDC candidate.

Meanwhile, two NPP aspirants, Charles Opoku and Fredrick Freeman Kyei, have obtained nomination forms to participate in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries leading to the by-election.

