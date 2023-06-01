Deposed Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, has officially declared his intention to contest the Assin North bye-election set for June 27.

Mr Quayson was ousted from Parliament and his name expunged from the legislative body’s records after the Supreme Court nullified his election in the 2020 polls for holding dual citizenship.

The Court held that his election was null and void because at the time he filed to contest, he owed allegiance to another country contrary to Ghanaian laws.

In a statement, Mr Quayson insisted that he duly renounced his Canadian citizenship prior to contesting the 2020 polls but said “the most important thing to me right now is to contest and win the bye-election which is the result of what the Supreme Court announced on 17th May 2023. I am determined to continue serving the good people of the Assin North with all my heart, soul, body and all the resources I can muster for the benefit of my constituents.”

This decision comes after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on whose ticket Mr Quayson ran for the 2020 general election says they have already rolled out plans to contest the bye-election and retain the seat.

The party said it will maintain Mr Quayson as its candidate ahead of the bye-election.