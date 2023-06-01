Daniel Yao Domelevo, the former Auditor General, has stated that he has no intention of pursuing legal action against the presidency following the recent Supreme Court decision that deemed his forced leave as null and void.

Mr. Domelevo expressed his belief that seeking damages would be futile, as it would involve using taxpayer funds for his compensation.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on May 31 declared the presidency’s imposition of accumulated leave on Mr. Domelevo as unconstitutional.

In 2020, the presidency mandated Mr. Domelevo to take 169 working days of accumulated leave.

When asked about seeking redress, Mr. Domelevo responded, “What type of redress? The battle is for the Lord, the most important thing is that the Supreme Court has spoken. And I’m happy they have done that. Many Ghanaians thought that there was something untoward that I had done, which the president said I should go on leave. Now that I feel vindicated, I don’t think I need any redress beyond that.”

He further added, “Many people made such suggestions, but I jokingly tell them why would I take redress to get compensation from the taxpayers who did nothing to me. The president doesn’t pay tax, so I’m not interested in taking any further action,” during an interview on Citi TV.

Mr. Domelevo emphasized that the Supreme Court’s ruling holds the utmost significance for him and that he has already moved on with his life, stating, “It’s a position and not a possession, so I have moved on… I think the verdict is the most important thing.”