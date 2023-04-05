Ghanaian highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has released a video for his song ‘Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo’.

The song ‘Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo’ which was released in December 2022 is a Twi phrase that means, “fools spew gibberish“.

The song caused a stir on social media since its release during the yuletide.

Four months on, Daddy Lumba is out with a video which features Ghanaian actor and comedian, Dr Likee.

Watch the video here: