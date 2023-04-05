Ghanaian highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has released a video for his song ‘Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo’.
The song ‘Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo’ which was released in December 2022 is a Twi phrase that means, “fools spew gibberish“.
The song caused a stir on social media since its release during the yuletide.
Four months on, Daddy Lumba is out with a video which features Ghanaian actor and comedian, Dr Likee.
Watch the video here:
- ‘Assin North MP’ makes shocking revelation after his defeat at Supreme Court [Audio]
- High Court issues bench warrant for arrest of Savelugu MP
- Fuel prices to fall from this date…