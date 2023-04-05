Akufo-Addo scores as he commissions Alajo astroturf facility

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has got Ghanaians laughing after he scored a goal in a viral video.

The President led a team to commission an astroturf at Alajo to enable the youth in the area who have remained passionate about football to have a better facility to showcase their talent to the world.

In the video, Akufo-Addo took a few steps back, walked forward and kicked the football at a very low speed yet directed to the keeper’s net.

He scored the hilarious goal as the goalkeeper fake-dived and allowed the ball to enter the net.

