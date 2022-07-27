Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has congratulated his wife, Nuhela Seidu, for her latest academic feat.

He announced in a July 26, 2022 social media post that the ‘ever adorable’ Nuhela had graduated from the University of California, Berkeley.

“She earned an LL.M. Degree & two certificates of specialisation in Business Law & Intellectual Property Law.

“I couldn’t be prouder, babes. Keep inspiring our amazing daughter,” the post accompanied by four photos concluded.

