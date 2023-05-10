The Ministry of Employment and Labour and Relations has warned job seekers to be wary of unscrupulous private employment agencies promising them jobs outside the country.

The Ministry says its attention had been drawn to such persons recruiting labour from Ghana to the United Kingdom and other countries without the appropriate certification.

According the Ministry, these individuals are charging exorbitant fees from the job seekers for processing of documents.

It has, thus, warned job seekers to desist from engaging such persons for their own good.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) that some unlicensed Private Employment Agencies (PEAs) and individuals are recruiting labour from Ghana to the United Kingdom and other countries abroad to work as nurses and caregivers without recourse to the appropriate state institutions.

“These unscrupulous agencies and individuals charge unsuspecting job seekers exorbitant fees for processing documents without having the necessary licenses to operate in Ghana,” excerpt of a press release issued on Wednesday said.

It also warned the Private Employment Agencies that their actions are against Section 7(1) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

“The Ministry would like to inform the general public that, under Section 7(1) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), it is illegal to operate a Private Employment Agencies without a license from the Minister responsible for Labour.

“We urge all individuals seeking employment opportunities abroad to be cautious and verify the credentials of any agency they deal with to avoid being duped by charlatans,” the statement added.