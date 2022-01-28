

The Acting Managing Director (MD) of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour, has paid a working visit to the chiefs and people of his hometown, Juaso, in the Asante-Akyem South Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

This was his first official visit as Ghana Post MD following his appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo recently.

The purpose of the visit to Juaso, which formed part of his tour of the Ashanti Region, was to inspect and assess the current state of the Juaso Post Office.

Since he is from the town, he took the opportunity to visit the palace and seek the support, prayers and blessings of the custodial owners of the land and the people.

Mr Osei Kuffuor, in his remarks, thanked the chiefs and people of Juaso for the immense support given him over the past years and used the opportunity to officially introduce his new position as the Ghana Post MD to the people.

He urged the chiefs and people to fully make good use of the Ghana Post services in the area to boost the patronage of Ghana Post at Juaso. He took time to explain all the services rendered by the Ghana Post and appealed to the chiefs and people to be ambassadors of the Ghana Post.

“We urge everybody to take advantage of the 24 hours service provided by Ghana Post to send and receive items nationwide. I also want to encourage everyone at Juaso to patronise the E-Commerce website and also tell family and friends abroad to use the services of Ghana Post,” Mr Kuffour reiterated.

Speaking on behalf of the Juaso Chief, Akwamuhene of Juaso,

Nana Ototoatuo Oduro Mensah Ababio, reminded Mr Kuffuor that he is one of the youngest MDs ever to be appointed to lead Ghana Post since its establishment. He, therefore, admonished him to work hard, bring innovations, expand the business and further increase the revenue of the Ghana Post Company. The Chief also appealed to Mr Kuffour to give the Juaso Post Office a significant facelift to meet the growing demands of customers.

The Ghana Post MD’s tour of the Ashanti Region was also meant to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the company, interact with frontline staff and appeal to state agencies, traditional rulers, and corporate institutions to patronise Ghana Post services.



While in the Ashanti Region, he paid a courtesy call on the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah. He appealed to him to encourage all MMDAs to patronise the 24-hour services provided by Ghana Post.

Among the Ghana Post delegation were Mr Johnson Asante (Ashanti Regional Head), Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe (Head, Corporate Communications), Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa (MDs secretariat), Lydia Melomey (HR Business Partner/Northern Cluster, Francis Kuubertersob (District Manager Konongo-Mampong), Philip Baah (Postmaster Juaso) and other staff.