Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampam Constituency, Sam Nartey George, says management of artistes goes beyond using the services of ‘boy-boys’.

This comes on the heels of the dominance of Nigerian music in our Ghanaian space.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz Show, he said it took the conscious effort of a professional marketing team to get Burna Boy out there.

To him, Burna Boy got to the top as a result of the marketing, packaging, and hype around him; something “we fail to do for our artistes here in Ghana.”

Mr Nartey highlighted Shatta Wale’s collaboration with Beyonce as one that Ghanaians failed to really promote after weeks of making noise about it.

The Ningo-Prampam MP said based on this, management of artistes should go beyond the use of ‘boys-boys’.

“Burna Boy is all about the marketing and the packaging and hype. We had the Beyonce-Shatta collaboration, after all the two-three week’s hype here in Ghana, where did it go? Management of artistes should go beyond boys-boys,” he said.

Watch the video below: