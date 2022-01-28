Asante Kotoko scored two first-half goals to beat Great Olympics 2-0 to preserve their lead in the Ghana Premier League on Friday.

The win helps them to an eight-match unbeaten run and a nine-point gap at the top of the table after 14 matches.

The Porcupine Warriors took the lead through Cameroonian import Mbella Etouga in the 9th minute from a spot-kick after he was brought down inside the box by Great Olympics defender Ebenezer Sekyere following an excellent attacking exchange between Georges Mfegue and Richmond Lamptey.

Asante Kotoko doubled their advantage in the 34th minute after Olympics goalkeeper Stephen Kwaku failed to save a close-range effort which hit his head before going in for the second goal.

The Reds continued their dominance in the second half but couldn’t increase the tally as they held on to win 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

The win keeps Asante Kotoko at the top of the Premier table with 33 points after 14 games – one game shy of second-placed Aduana FC who battle Bechem United on Saturday.