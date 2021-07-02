The Vice President, Dr Mahamdu Bawumia, is expected to visit Ejura in the Ashanti Region over the death of a social media activist and two protesters in the area.

As part of the visit, Dr Bawumia is expected to meet religious, traditional leaders of the community and also commiserate with bereaved families.

His visit comes barely 24 hours after the government set up a three-member committee to investigate circumstances that led to these unfortunate incidents.

The committee has been given a 10-day ultimatum to submit its report and appropriate recommendations to the Interior Minister for onforward transfer to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

ALSO READ:

Two persons died with four injured in a shooting incident when irate youth of Ejura clashed with the police and military on Tuesday.

The youth, who were on a protest, were demanding justice for social media activist, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, who died after a mob attack.