Vice President Dr Bawumia has expressed condolences to the family of late NPP parliamentary candidate for the Yapei-Kusewagu constituency, Abu Kamara.

The PC, Abu Kamara and his aide, Majeed Kotochi (Young Chief) and Adam Abu, lost their lives in a head-on collission with an articulator truck at the Datoyili police barrier on the outskirts of Tamale.

The incident occurred at the Datoyili police barrier on the outskirts of Tamale on Friday October, 16, 2020.

Dr Bawumia taking to his Facebook page prayed Mr Kamara’s soul rest in peace.

Meanwhile, two other passengers who survived the ghastly crash are currently in stable condition in the same hospital.

