The National Labour Commission has obtained an interlucotory injunction against a planned strike action of workers of the Ghana Airport Company Limited.

This comes on the back of the workers’ notice of laying down their tools on Monday, October 19, 2020, to force the appropriate authorities to yield to their demands.

They are demanding for the removal of the company’s Managing Director, Yaw Kawkaw, who they are accusing of being incompetent.

They had given the Presidency a 14-day ultimatum to remove Me Kawkaw from office pending the strike action.

The High court presided over by Justice Kweku Ackaah Boafo has hereby declared the strike is restrained, adding the order shall be valid for ten days.

Read the injunction below: