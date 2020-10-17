With some 52-days to go for the 2020 elections there is a campaign to promote peace as well as unearth the best public speaking talents in the country’s senior high schools.

The maiden edition of the virtual Inter-School Public Speaking Competition will be launched on Monday, October 19, 2020.

A statement by DeeDee Global, organizers of the competition say, the youth must be involved in promoting peace in the country, and even more crucially, they must be able speak up in the most fluent and coherent manner.

“The Inter-School Public Speaking Competition which is in collaboration with the Ghana Peace Council and the Ghana Education Service is one sure way to unearth Ghana’s best orator even as we contribute our quota to promoting peace before, during and after the elections,” the statement said.

The theme for the competition is “Silencing the guns: the peace of Ghana is in my hands before, during and after the December elections.”

Explaining the dynamics of the competition, the CEO of DeeDee Global Ltd Madam Bertha Amanor said the competition will be largely virtual, with the call for entries from all Senior High Schools across Ghana set for Monday, October 19 immediately after the launch.

Contestants are to fill an entry form on deedeeglobal.com and upload a pre-recorded video of not more than 3-minute oration on the theme, why people accept or reject election results and teasing out what should and can be done to ensure a peaceful election.

A panel of eminent judges will consider each entry; assess the delivery, gesturing and other dynamics that make for a good orator.

The winners will be announced after the assessment and subjected to public votes, after which shortlisted candidates will proceed to the subsequent stage.

The 2020-ISPSC is sponsored by the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Coca Cola and Speak Upp. The Inter-School Public Speaking Competition is expected to be a regular feature in the country’s second cycle schools.