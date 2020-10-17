The University of Ghana has announced vacancies for senior-level administrative positions for Administrative/Professional cadre.

The positions include Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, University Librarian and Dean for its School of Graduate Studies.

Others are:

Director – Public Affairs Directorate

Director – Academic Affairs

Director – University of Ghana Computing Systems

Director – Internal Audit Directorate

Director – Academic Quality Assurance Unit

Director – Institutional Advancement Office

Director – Careers and Counselling Centre.

Mode of Application

Vice-Chancellor

Candidates are to submit an application letter and completed application form UAB 1C to which should be attached the following:

(i) Curriculum Vitae, including names and addresses of three (3) referees who can attest to the qualities sought.

(ii) A short vision statement (not more than 5 pages) outlining how the applicant would respond to the University of Ghana Mission and Vision Statements during his/her tenure as Vice-Chancellor. The UG strategic plan can be downloaded at: http://www.ug.edu.gh/pad/publication/ug-strategic-plan.

Applications (Hard Copy) should be forwarded directly to the following address:

The Chairperson

Search Committee for Vice-Chancellor

c/o Office of the Registrar

University of Ghana

P. O. Box LG 25

Legon, Accra

Ghana

Registrar

Candidates are to submit an application letter and completed application form: UAB 1C to which should be attached the following:

(i) Curriculum Vitae, including names and addresses of three (3) referees who can attest to the qualities sought.

(ii) A short vision statement (not more than 5 pages) outlining how the applicant would respond to the University of Ghana Mission and Vision Statements during his/her tenure as Registrar. The UG strategic plan can be downloaded at: http://www.ug.edu.gh/pad/publication/ug-strategic-plan.

Applications (Hard Copy) are to be submitted directly to:

The Chairperson

Search Committee for Registrar

c/o Office of the Vice-Chancellor

University of Ghana

P. O. Box LG 25

Legon, Accra

Ghana

University Librarian, Dean for School of Graduate Studies, and others

An applicant is required to submit the complete application pack to the Registrar, University of Ghana, P. O. Box LG 25, Legon, Accra, Ghana (Hardcopy) or registrar@ug.edu.gh (Soft Copy).

The application pack should contain the following:

i. Completed application form for Senior Level Administrative Positions (UAB Form 1C) to be downloaded from the University’s website at www.ug.edu.gh/hrodd.

ii. An up to date Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant academic and/or professional certificates.

iii. A statement of about 2,500 words (not more than five pages) indicating how one intends to use the period in office to address relevant issues that will ensure that the University achieves its mission and vision. The UG strategic plan can be downloaded at:

http://www.ug.edu.gh/pad/publication/ug-strategic-plan.

Deadlines

The University says that applicants for the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar positions are to ensure that their applications reach the Registrar not later than the close of day on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Applicants for the Director of Internal Audit position have not later than Friday, 6th November, 2020 to submit their applications.

Meanwhile, applicants for the remaining positions must ensure that their application reaches the Registrar not later than the close of day on Monday, 23rd November, 2020.