The Northern Regional executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed disappointment at ethnocentric comments made by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Kwetey.

The executives cited a video where Mr Kwetey engaged in ethnocentric insults directed at the Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during the recent visit of the NDC’s flagbearer to the Northern Region.

Addressing a press conference in Tamale, Director of Communications of the NPP in the Northern Region, Yussif Danjumah, criticised the opposition party’s scribe for labeling Dr Bawumia as a “disgrace to the north,” considering it a departure from the politics of ideas and data-driven arguments advocated by Bawumia.

Mr Danjumah emphasised Dr Bawumia’s role in transforming Ghana’s political communication landscape, promoting dignified politics centered around ideas and data-driven arguments.

The executives highlighted the contrast between Dr Bawumia’s integrity, competence, and leadership and the divisive rhetoric peddled by Mr Kwetey.

They stated that Mr Kwetey’s irresponsible remarks prompted the party to make a comparison between Dr Bawumia and Mr John Mahama, both sons of the North, to let Ghanaians judge who is truly a disgrace to the north.

Danjumah compared the corruption records of Dr Bawumia and Mr Mahama, asserting that Dr Bawumia has never been accused of corruption, while Mr Mahama has faced allegations such as kickbacks from military aircraft purchases, accepting gifts to influence contracts, and involvement in the Airbus SE bribery scandal.

The group mentioned developmental projects undertaken by Dr Bawumia, including the Tamale interchange, major road networks, and the Agenda 111 initiative, which aims to deliver district hospitals. They contrasted this with Mr Mahama’s tenure, pointing out that only the Fufulso to Sawla road was constructed, deteriorating within four years of completion.

Danjumah concluded by emphasising Dr Bawumia’s monumental and transformative contributions to the North and Ghana, urging Ghanaians to look beyond divisiveness and recognize leaders who consistently work for the country’s betterment.

