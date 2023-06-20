The spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has strongly criticised critics who claim that Northerners, especially Muslims, are incapable of leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory.

Dr Gideon Boako dismissed these comments as baseless propaganda aimed at tarnishing Dr Bawumia’s hard-earned reputation.

Dr Boako stated: “We always hear people say that Bawumia is not fit to lead the NPP because he is a Northerner. We hear that all the time. Those of us who work with Bawumia are all Akans, so what they are saying is neither here nor there.”

He further emphasised on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday that ethnicity or religion does not determine the voting patterns of the Akan community.

Dr Boako provided examples to support his argument: “For example, KT Hammond is a Muslim but he is an MP in Adansi Asokwa. We also have Balado Manu, who was an MP in the Ashanti Region despite being a Muslim. They are only inciting Ghanaians against Bawumia.”

Challenging the critics, Dr Boako questioned their rationale, saying, “If they claim Ghanaians won’t vote for Bawumia because he is a Muslim, who is the alternative to the NPP and the NDC? The next political party is NDC. Are they telling us that John Mahama, who is leading the NDC, is from Ejisu, Asante Akyem, or Kyebi? So, what makes you think Bawumia won’t be accepted because he is Muslim?”

He attributed the negative remarks to jealousy and warned that persistent hatred would make it difficult for the NPP to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

He argued against claims that the NPP’s successful formula involved choosing flagbearers from the Southern Sector and running mates from the North, stating that such assertions should be disregarded as pure hatred.

While acknowledging the capabilities of all those aspiring to lead the NPP, the spokesperson expressed his belief that Dr Bawumia would make the party more appealing with his track record.

He asserted that Dr Bawumia’s leadership would help consolidate the NPP’s gains and lead them to victory in 2024.

