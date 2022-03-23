Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Kusaug Traditional area in the Upper East Region are demanding an immediate interdiction of three police personnel for their alleged involvement in the killing of a 37-year-old man, Issahaku Abdulai at Bawku.

The three policemen are alleged to have broken into the house of the deceased at Buabula during a swoop and shot him to death.

Speaking to Citi News, during a fact-finding mission, Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, described the conduct of the three police officers as unprofessional and must be sanctioned.

He further demanded compensation for residents whose property were vandalised by security personnel in the area.

“The police went into a house and pulled out somebody and shot him in the presence of his wife. They want justice, and I explained to them that we have already taken up the matter with the Regional Police Command.

“We have reported to the Military and the Divisional Command. They said there were three police officers that came to the house, so we are insisting that all the three officers should be interdicted and investigated to ascertain what exactly happened.”

At least over 14 people have lost their lives and several others including three military personnel injured.

The mission of the MPs among others is to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the disturbances and deliberate on measures to bring lasting peace to the area.

Leader of the delegation and Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Cletus Avoka said “we don’t blame the army. We don’t blame anybody. We want to come and find out what triggered the attacks.”

He stressed that their priority was peace in the area.