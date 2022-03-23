MTN Ghana honours winners of 25th Anniversary Bright Media Awards

MTN Ghana has presented prizes to winners of its 25th Anniversary Bright Media Awards Competition which was organised for journalists in Ghana to write stories about the 25 years of MTN’s journey in Ghana.

The awards ceremony was held at Alisa Hotel in Accra during which 12 journalists were presented with awards for coming tops in the various categories of the competition.

A 3 member jury made up of Former Chair of the National Media Commission, Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng; Former and First Female Editor of The Spectator Newspaper, Augustina Aforo Yeboah, and Digital Media Analyst, Maximus Ametorgoh reviewed works submitted by over 70 journalists across the country.

Francisca Arhin of GHOne TV receiving her award as winner for Television category

The entries received focused on MTN’s technological innovations, contribution to national development as well as other initiatives that has resulted in the transformation of livelihoods.

Editor of TechGh24 online, Samuel Dowuona, emerged the overall winner of the competition. For his prize he took home a plague, a MacBook, and a learning and development package worth GH₵10,000.

Ama Achiaa Baafi (Graphic), Thomas Tetteh (Dynamite Fm), Samuel Dowuona, and Francisca Arhin (GHOne) emerged category winners for Print, Radio, Online and Television categories respectively and they also took home a plaque, laptop, and a learning development package worth GH₵7,000.

The runners-up of the various categories received digital devices and up to GH₵5,000 worth of learning and development package.

Group picture of the MTN CEO with jury and the award winners after the event

Addressing guests at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh appreciated the media in Ghana for their various contributions that has contributed to the growth of the organisation.

He said, “This Awards ceremony is dear to our hearts as a business, as we cherish the long-standing relationship between MTN and the Media. The media has been our critics, our advocates, our sources of information, channels to educate our customers, industry policy analysts and advocates”.

Professor Kwame KariKari, a Media Activist and Educator, founder for Media Foundation for West Africa was the guest speaker for the ceremony and commended MTN for organising the awards as its contribution to promoting high standards in journalism and public communications.

Thomas Tetteh of Dynamite FM receiving his award as winner for Radio category

Prof. Karikari reiterated the importance of professionalism in the practice of journalism in Ghana noting that journalists have a responsibility to lead enlightened public debates.

Some media umbrella bodies and individuals such as the National Media Commission, Ghana Journalists Association, Network Of Communications Reporters, Journalists For Business Advocacy ,Institute Of Economic and Financial Journalists (IFEJ),Media Foundation For West Africa, Sports Writers Association Of Ghana (SWAG),Private Newspaper Publishers Association, Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng and Nii Maale Adsei were honored for their various contributions to MTN over the years.

In attendance were the Former Dean of the school of Communications Studies, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo; President of IPR, Mawuko Afadzinu; Director of the Springboard Foundation, Comfort Ocran and Director Marketing and Sales at Graphic Communications, Group Franklin Sowah.

Ama Achiaa Baafi of Daily Graphic receiving her award as winner for print category

The MTN Bright Media Awards competition was opened to all Ghanaian journalists to submit original works not previously published or broadcasted stories based on the topic: MTN Ghana – 25 Years of Brightening Lives.

Full list of winners

Overall Winner: Samuel Dowuona

Online category winners

Winner: Samuel Dowuona

1st Runner Up: Dr. Felix Dela Klutse

2nd Runner Up: Kofi Ahovi

Radio category winners

Winner: Thomas Tetteh

1st Runner Up: Rosemond Adjetey

2nd Runner Up: Nana Adwoa Entsuah

TV caregory winners

Winner: Francisca Arhin

1st Runner Up: Kwaku Bolton

2nd Runner Up: Phil John Quartey

Print category winners

Winner: Ama Achiaa Baafi

1st Runner Up: Michael Abayateye

2nd Runner Up: Suleimana Mustapha

