Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate alleged killings of civilians by the Ghana Armed Forces.

He is seeking damages of ¢500,000 each for the families of those who lost their life and adequate compensation for injured victims.

According to the MP, he had information that there were gun fires Tuesday night in Bawku.

He explained further that the military, as part of efforts to curtail the situation, chased anyone they saw and as people took to their heels they were shot at by the officers.

“The military shot at them and in the process killed six civilians,” he stated on Wednesday, February 1.

“A little boy who also run to hide behind some grasses was also shot. The grass caught fire and burnt him to death, making the number 7.”

The petition claims that the Armed Forces has violated the constitutional right to life of his constituents.

“Among the rights violated included the sacred right to life of 10 citizens of Bawku who were shot to death by members of the armed forces engaged in Operation Gongong in Bawku on Tuesday 31st January and Wednesday 1st February 2023. Children’s rights. Women’s rights and property rights were violated.

“The military does not deny shooting and killing these residents of Bawku. A statement issued by the military authorities on 2nd February 2023 admitting responsibility for the killings is attached,” the petition states.

Mr Ayariga avers that there is an ongoing coverup by the military hierarchy to shield its officers.

“I reject the self-serving coverup account of the circumstances surrounding the brutal killings contained in the statement of the Ghana Armed Forces engaged in Operation Gongong and hereby call for an investigation by the CHRAJ so that eyewitnesses can give an accurate account of the brutality with which the military executed the killings. The incidents occurred on the 1st of February 2023. An earlier killing of 2 persons in Patelmi in Bawku by members of the Ghana Armed Forces occurred on 26th of January 2023.”

