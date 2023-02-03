Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has praised his new side, Nottingham Forest after completing a move to the English Premier League side.

The 33-year-old has signed a six-month deal with the club after mutually parting ways with Qatari side, Al Sadd despite five months left on his contract.

“It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest,” the U-20 World Cup winner told the official club website.

“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase.

“It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium,” he added.

Before his move to Nottingham Forest, Andre was strongly linked to fellow Premier League side, Everton.

He will be reuniting with his former boss, Steve Cooper. The pair worked at Swansea City in the Championship.

Andre Ayew was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.