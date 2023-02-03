A man is suing a woman for £1.9million in Singapore for ’emotional trauma’ after she refused to be his girlfriend following the pair’s four-year friendship.



K Kawshigan, a director of a drone company filed two lawsuits against Nora Tan Shu Mei after she rejected him, alleging her actions damaged his ‘stellar reputation’ and caused him to lose at least five business partnerships.



Ms. Tan has filed a counter-suit in which she is seeking money that she says she spent on securing her home from Mr. Kawshigan and on counselling sessions.



The woman says she had to install a digital door viewer, an alarm sensor and a smart video doorbell to protect herself from the unwanted suitor, and is seeking about £900 in total to cover the costs of the equipment and future counselling.



According to Channel News Asia, a magistrates’ court judgment published on January 28 shows that Mr Kawshigan filed two lawsuits against Ms Tan after their friendship broke down when she told him that she only saw him as a friend.



He initially sued Ms. Tan for 22,000 Singapore dollars (roughly £13,700) claiming she ‘breached an agreement’ to improve their relationship, but this was thrown out by the magistrates’ court, which called it an abuse of process.



The court said it would not be an accessory to Mr Kawshigan’s ‘calculated attempt to compel engagement’ from Ms. Tan, CNA reported.



Now, Mr. Kawshigan is suing Ms. Tan for 3million Singapore dollars (£1.9m) in the Singapore High Court for a variety of damages he claims she caused him, including trauma he says he suffered when she told him she only saw him as a friend.



A Singapore High Court listing says the case is scheduled for February 9.



The pair met in 2016 and became friends. It is understood they were both members of the Rotary Club of Bugis Junction.



According to Ms. Tan, their friendship began to fall apart when they ‘became misaligned about how they saw their relationship’.



Ms. Tan said she told Mr. Kawshigan that she saw him only as a friend, but that he considered her his ‘closest friend’. Ms. Tan later said she wished to reduce their social interactions.’